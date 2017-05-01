Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225154
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Urusla A. Porubsky
28109 Angela Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016

Applicant

Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Fiduciary

Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225154—Estate of Urusla A. Porubsky. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Banas, atty.
