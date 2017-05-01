Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225154
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Urusla A. Porubsky
28109 Angela DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary
Thomas E. Porubsky
28109 Angela DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225154—Estate of Urusla A. Porubsky. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Banas, atty.
