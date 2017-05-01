Date Filed Monday, May 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225163 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $1,000,000.00 Date Died May 14, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 12, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225163—Estate of Alexander D. Doody. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. W. M. Mills, atty.