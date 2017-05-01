Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225163
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $1,000,000.00
- Date Died
- May 14, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 12, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Alexander D. Doody
13400 County Line Rd.Hunting Valley OH 44022
Date Died :Thursday, May 14, 2015
Applicant
Alton F. Doody
3866 Hunting Hill Dr.Hunting Valley OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co
3333 Richmond Rd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225163—Estate of Alexander D. Doody. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. W. M. Mills, atty.
