Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225163
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$1,000,000.00
Date Died
May 14, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 12, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Alexander D. Doody
13400 County Line Rd.
Hunting Valley OH 44022

Date Died :Thursday, May 14, 2015

Applicant

Alton F. Doody
3866 Hunting Hill Dr.
Hunting Valley OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
William Mann Mills
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co
3333 Richmond Rd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225163—Estate of Alexander D. Doody. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. W. M. Mills, atty.
