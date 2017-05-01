Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225164
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Simon Michael Francis Skapes
3893 West 160th (Up)
Cleveland OH 44111

Old Name

Simon Michael Francis Yanak
3893 West 160th (Up)
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Derek Skapes
2079 Chesterland Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Stanley Elliot Stein
Stanley E. Stein & Associates Co., LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2078

Text

2017 MSC 225164—Re: Simon Michael Francis Yanak. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. E. Stein, atty.
