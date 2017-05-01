Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225164
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Simon Michael Francis Skapes
3893 West 160th (Up)Cleveland OH 44111
Old Name
Simon Michael Francis Yanak
3893 West 160th (Up)Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Derek Skapes
2079 Chesterland AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Stanley E. Stein & Associates Co., LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-2078
Text2017 MSC 225164—Re: Simon Michael Francis Yanak. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. E. Stein, atty.
