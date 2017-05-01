Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225165
- Date Died
- November 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 5, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Katherine Kamples
31580 Anna LaneBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Applicant
Georgia Kalstrom
31580 Anna LaneBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306
Text2017 EST 225165—Estate of Katherine Kamples. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. Boukis, atty.
