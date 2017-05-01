Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225165
Date Died
November 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Katherine Kamples
31580 Anna Lane
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Applicant

Georgia Kalstrom
31580 Anna Lane
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Boukis
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306

Text

2017 EST 225165—Estate of Katherine Kamples. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. Boukis, atty.
