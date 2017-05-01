Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225167
Date Died
March 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Barbara Lontor
159 Marian Lane
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017

Applicant

John Demer
2 Berea Commons, Suite 200
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Bryan Patrick O'Malley
City of North Olmsted
5200 Dover Center Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 225167—Estate of Barbara Lontor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. P. O'Malley, atty.
