Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225167
- Date Died
- March 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Barbara Lontor
159 Marian LaneBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017
Applicant
John Demer
2 Berea Commons, Suite 200Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
City of North Olmsted
5200 Dover Center Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 225167—Estate of Barbara Lontor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. P. O'Malley, atty.
