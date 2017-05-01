Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225168
- Date Died
- March 30, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 12, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Evelyn S. Parker
2399 East 40th Apt. LCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017
Applicant
Myron Pitts
11819 Tonsing Dr.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Text2017 EST 225168—Estate of Evelyn S. Parker. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
