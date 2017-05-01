Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225168
Date Died
March 30, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 12, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Evelyn S. Parker
2399 East 40th Apt. L
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017

Applicant

Myron Pitts
11819 Tonsing Dr.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 225168—Estate of Evelyn S. Parker. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
