Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225169
- Date Died
- July 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Julius M. Singleton
24020 Hermitage Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Norma R. Singleton
24020 Hermitage Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225169—Estate of Norma R. Singleton. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
