Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225169
Date Died
July 25, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Julius M. Singleton
24020 Hermitage Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Francis Adler III
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Norma R. Singleton
24020 Hermitage Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225169—Estate of Norma R. Singleton. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
