Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225170
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Patricia A. Morris
976 Oakview DriveHighland Heights OH 44143-1907
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Decedent
James T. Morris
976 Oakview DriveHighland Heights OH 44143-1907
Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225170—Estate of James T. Morris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
