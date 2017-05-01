Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225170
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Patricia A. Morris
976 Oakview Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143-1907
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Robert Sterkel
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Decedent

James T. Morris
976 Oakview Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143-1907

Text

2017 EST 225170—Estate of James T. Morris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
