Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225173
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Sheila Williams
1474 Maplegrove Rd.S. Euclid OH 44121
Applicant
Sharon Lewis
12110 Holborn Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Next of Kin
Stephanie Mccantz Williams
18100 Dalewood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Walter Goddard
3479 E. 104th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 225173—Re: Sheila Williams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
