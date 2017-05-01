Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 1, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225173
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Sheila Williams
1474 Maplegrove Rd.
S. Euclid OH 44121

Applicant

Sharon Lewis
12110 Holborn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Next of Kin

Stephanie Mccantz Williams
18100 Dalewood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Walter Goddard
3479 E. 104th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 225173—Re: Sheila Williams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
