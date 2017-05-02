Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225176
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Linda Citraro
935 Colony DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Decedent
Virginia L. Swanson
935 Colony DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Fiduciary
Linda Citraro
935 Colony DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225176—Estate of Virginia L. Swanson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
