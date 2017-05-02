Date Filed Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225180 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 30, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225180—Re: Catherine Farley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.