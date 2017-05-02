Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225180
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Michael E. Stinn
21146 Erie Road
Rocky River OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Catherine Farley
16916 Throckley Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 225180—Re: Catherine Farley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
