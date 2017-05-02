Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225180
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Michael E. Stinn
21146 Erie RoadRocky River OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Ward
Catherine Farley
16916 Throckley AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 225180—Re: Catherine Farley. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
