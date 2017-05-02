Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225181
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 6, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Rose Betliskey
24 E. Liberty St.Ashland OH 44805
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Frank Betliskey
18440 Falling Water Rd.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 225181—Estate of Frank Betliskey. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. Pisani, atty.
