Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225181
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Rose Betliskey
24 E. Liberty St.
Ashland OH 44805
Applicant's Attorney
Silas Milan Pisani
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Frank Betliskey
18440 Falling Water Rd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225181—Estate of Frank Betliskey. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. Pisani, atty.
