- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225182
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Angeline Buynak
1239 Churchill RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant
Michael E. Stinn
21146 Erie RoadRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Ward
Josephine M. Argenzio
1575 Brainard RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 225182—Re: Josephine M. Argenzio. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
