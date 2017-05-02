Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225182
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Angeline Buynak
1239 Churchill Road
Cleveland OH 44124

Applicant

Michael E. Stinn
21146 Erie Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Josephine M. Argenzio
1575 Brainard Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 GRD 225182—Re: Josephine M. Argenzio. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
