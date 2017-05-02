Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225183
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 23, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

David Santiago
709 East 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Johanna Santiago
709 East 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Carl George McMahon
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984

Text

2017 GRD 225183—Re: David Santiago. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. C. G. McMahon, atty.
