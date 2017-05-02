Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225186
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 23, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Applicant
Lavondra Burrell
705 East 91st StreetCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984
Ward
D'asia Burrell
705 East 91st StreetCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 225186—Re: D'asia Burrell. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. C. G. McMahon, atty.
