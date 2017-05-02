Date Filed Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225186 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 23, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2017 GRD 225186—Re: D'asia Burrell. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. C. G. McMahon, atty.