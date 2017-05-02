Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225187
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Sylvia A. Lewis
4800 Clague Rd #204North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Christopher Brej
6815 Grant Drive, Po Box 107Westfield Center OH 44251
Applicant's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
Suite 1800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 225187—Estate of Sylvia A. Lewis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. S. Seich, atty.
