Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225187
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Sylvia A. Lewis
4800 Clague Rd #204
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017

Applicant

Christopher Brej
6815 Grant Drive, Po Box 107
Westfield Center OH 44251
Applicant's Attorney
John Stephen Seich
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
Suite 1800
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Christopher Brej
6815 Grant Drive, Po Box 107
Westfield Center OH 44251
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Stephen Seich
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
Suite 1800
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225187—Estate of Sylvia A. Lewis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. S. Seich, atty.
