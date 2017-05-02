Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225189
- Date Died
- January 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dolores M. Lerchbacher
7057 Kral DriveWalton Hills OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017
Applicant
Karen E. Lerchbacher
7057 Kral DriveWalton Hills OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Charles A. Bakula
30285 Bruce Industrial Parkway
Cleveland OH 44139
Text2017 EST 225189—Estate of Dolores M. Lerchbacher. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Bakula, atty.
About your information and the public record.