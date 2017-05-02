Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225190
- Date Died
- January 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Marisa A. Bentley
2600 Dartmoor RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Jo Anne Schloz Attorney at Law
1514 Highbridge Road
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Decedent
Samuel S. Oriti
2600 Dartmoor RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 225190—Estate of Samuel S. Oriti. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Schloz, atty.
