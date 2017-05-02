Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225190
Date Died
January 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Marisa A. Bentley
2600 Dartmoor Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Jo Anne Schloz
Jo Anne Schloz Attorney at Law
1514 Highbridge Road
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Decedent

Samuel S. Oriti
2600 Dartmoor Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225190—Estate of Samuel S. Oriti. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Schloz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 