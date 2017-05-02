Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225197
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Lillian Wytrzes
914 Tuxedo Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Emily Dryja
1453 Justo Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Janice Lynn Mazurkiewcz
Janice L. Mazurkiewcz
PO Box 94189
Cleveland OH 44101-6189

Fiduciary

Emily Dryja
1453 Justo Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Janice Lynn Mazurkiewcz
Janice L. Mazurkiewcz
PO Box 94189
Cleveland OH 44101-6189

Text

2017 EST 225197—Estate of Lillian Wytrzes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Mazurkiewcz, atty.
