Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225197
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lillian Wytrzes
914 Tuxedo AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Applicant
Emily Dryja
1453 Justo LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Janice L. Mazurkiewcz
PO Box 94189
Cleveland OH 44101-6189
Fiduciary
Emily Dryja
1453 Justo LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Janice L. Mazurkiewcz
PO Box 94189
Cleveland OH 44101-6189
Text2017 EST 225197—Estate of Lillian Wytrzes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Mazurkiewcz, atty.
About your information and the public record.