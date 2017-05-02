Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225199
Date Died
August 22, 2011
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

John Zapola
4653 West Park Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225199—Estate of John Zapola. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
