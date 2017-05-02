Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225199
- Date Died
- August 22, 2011
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 13, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
John Zapola
4653 West Park DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2011
Text2017 EST 225199—Estate of John Zapola. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
