Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225201
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Christina Marie Yee
8570 Country View DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis J Siciliano, Esq., LLC
6497 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131-3419
Decedent
Daniel Yee
8571 Country View DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016
Text2017 EST 225201—Estate of Daniel Yee Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Siciliano, atty.
