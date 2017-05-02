Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225201
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Christina Marie Yee
8570 Country View Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis John Siciliano
Dennis J Siciliano, Esq., LLC
6497 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131-3419

Decedent

Daniel Yee
8571 Country View Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225201—Estate of Daniel Yee Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Siciliano, atty.
