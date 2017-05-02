Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225202
Date Died
December 20, 2014
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Raymond Franklin
98 French Street
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Saturday, December 20, 2014

Applicant

Mary E. Howard-Franklin
3952 Wendy Drive
Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gordon Edward Schmid
Gordon Schmid
6000 Freedom Square #165
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225202—Estate of Raymond Franklin. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. G. E. Schmid, atty.
