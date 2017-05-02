Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225202
- Date Died
- December 20, 2014
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Raymond Franklin
98 French StreetBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Saturday, December 20, 2014
Applicant
Mary E. Howard-Franklin
3952 Wendy DriveCleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gordon Schmid
6000 Freedom Square #165
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 225202—Estate of Raymond Franklin. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. G. E. Schmid, atty.
