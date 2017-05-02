Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225203
- Filing Code
- CBD
Defendant
Rose Corwin
846 Northwest 9th WayBoynton Beach FL 33426
Defendant
Jamie Levine
8912 Butternut CourtIndianapolis IN 46260
Defendant
Jeremy Levine
16920 Parkwood LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Defendant
Eric Shafran
1206 Clark AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Defendant
Lesley Shafran
9947 Darrow Park Drive, #107-1Twinsburg OH 44087
Defendant
Michelle Shafran
3869 Faversham RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Plaintiff
Mark Corwin
846 Northwest 9th WayBoynton Beach FL 33426
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Ave
Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Donna Levine
26150 Village Lane, P3Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Text2017 ADV 225203—Mark Corwin vs Lesley Shafran, et al. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
