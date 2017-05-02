Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225203
Filing Code
CBD

Defendant

Rose Corwin
846 Northwest 9th Way
Boynton Beach FL 33426

Defendant

Jamie Levine
8912 Butternut Court
Indianapolis IN 46260

Defendant

Jeremy Levine
16920 Parkwood Lane
Strongsville OH 44149

Defendant

Eric Shafran
1206 Clark Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Defendant

Lesley Shafran
9947 Darrow Park Drive, #107-1
Twinsburg OH 44087

Defendant

Michelle Shafran
3869 Faversham Road
University Heights OH 44118

Plaintiff

Mark Corwin
846 Northwest 9th Way
Boynton Beach FL 33426
Plaintiff's Attorney
Paul Robert Shugar
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Ave
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Donna Levine
26150 Village Lane, P3
Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Text

2017 ADV 225203—Mark Corwin vs Lesley Shafran, et al. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 