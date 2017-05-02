Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225204
- Date Died
- March 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Irma Schaufele
16866 Northview DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017
Applicant
Jacob W. Schaufele
3954 Foskett RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Text2017 EST 225204—Estate of Irma Schaufele. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Mester, atty.
