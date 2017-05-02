Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225204
Date Died
March 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irma Schaufele
16866 Northview Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

Jacob W. Schaufele
3954 Foskett Road
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Text

2017 EST 225204—Estate of Irma Schaufele. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Mester, atty.
