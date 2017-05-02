Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225205
Date Died
December 2, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

William G. Miller
12730 Pinebrook Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, December 2, 2016

Applicant

Carole F. Miller
12731 Pinebrook Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2017 EST 225205—Estate of William G. Miller. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
