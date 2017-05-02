Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225205
- Date Died
- December 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
William G. Miller
12730 Pinebrook DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, December 2, 2016
Applicant
Carole F. Miller
12731 Pinebrook DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2017 EST 225205—Estate of William G. Miller. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
