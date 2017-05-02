Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225206
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$340,000.00
Date Died
April 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Pamela Ann Granno
102 Margone Court
Danville CA 94526
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Henry John Witkowski
2634 Chadwick Court
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225206—Estate of Henry John Witkowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $340,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 