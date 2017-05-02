Date Filed Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225206 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $340,000.00 Date Died April 10, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225206—Estate of Henry John Witkowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $340,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.