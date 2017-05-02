Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225206
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $340,000.00
- Date Died
- April 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Pamela Ann Granno
102 Margone CourtDanville CA 94526
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Henry John Witkowski
2634 Chadwick CourtWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 225206—Estate of Henry John Witkowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $340,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.
