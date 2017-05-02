Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225207
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Jennifer Melcher
5727 Michael Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Applicant

Karen Melcher
5727 Michael Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2017 GRD 225207—Re: Jennifer Melcher. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
