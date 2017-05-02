Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225207
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Jennifer Melcher
5727 Michael DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant
Karen Melcher
5727 Michael DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2017 GRD 225207—Re: Jennifer Melcher. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
