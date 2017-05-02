Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225210
Filing Code
CRT

Defendant

Estate Of Gary Levenson
15 Heards Overlook Court
Atlanta GA 30328

Plaintiff

James E. Spitz
55 Public Square, Suite 1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Defendant

Stuart Levenson
15 Heards Overlook Court
Atlanta GA 30328

Defendant

Norman Levine
532 No. Rossmore, Apt. 102
Los Angeles CA 90004

Text

2017 ADV 225210—James E. Spitz vs Estate Of Gary Levenson, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
