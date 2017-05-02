Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225210
- Filing Code
- CRT
Defendant
Estate Of Gary Levenson
15 Heards Overlook CourtAtlanta GA 30328
Plaintiff
James E. Spitz
55 Public Square, Suite 1750Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Defendant
Stuart Levenson
15 Heards Overlook CourtAtlanta GA 30328
Defendant
Norman Levine
532 No. Rossmore, Apt. 102Los Angeles CA 90004
Text2017 ADV 225210—James E. Spitz vs Estate Of Gary Levenson, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
