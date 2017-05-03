Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225212
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 27, 2012
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
David M. Ross
116 Hay StreetNewbury MA 01951
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225212—Estate of David M. Ross. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
