Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225213
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 27, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Manuel D. Rivera
7214 Sherman St.
Houston TX 77011

Date Died :Sunday, October 27, 2013

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225213—Estate of Manuel D. Rivera. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
