Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225214
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Irene M. Vegh
19705 Libby RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Ladd S. Vegh
707 Lincoln Blvd.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of David J. Horvath
7100 E. Pleasant Valley
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 225214—Estate of Irene M. Vegh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Horvath, atty.
