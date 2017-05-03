Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225214
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irene M. Vegh
19705 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Applicant

Ladd S. Vegh
707 Lincoln Blvd.
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Horvath
Law Office of David J. Horvath
7100 E. Pleasant Valley
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225214—Estate of Irene M. Vegh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Horvath, atty.
