Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225215
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 17, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Edward E. Clifton
754 Oak Hill Dr.
Mexia TX 76667

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225215—Estate of Edward E. Clifton. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
