Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225216
Date Died
January 7, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Richard M. Hanzel
22596 Beechnut Lane
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Richard J. Hanzel
2666 Dale Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Richard M. Hanzel
22596 Beechnut Lane
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 225216—Estate of Richard J. Hanzel. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
