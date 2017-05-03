Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225216
- Date Died
- January 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Richard M. Hanzel
22596 Beechnut LaneRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Richard J. Hanzel
2666 Dale AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, January 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Richard M. Hanzel
22596 Beechnut LaneRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 225216—Estate of Richard J. Hanzel. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
