Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225217
- Date Died
- February 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Eugene O. Budoi
7421 Herman AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
John Romosan
15340 Sunset DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 225217—Estate of John Romosan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
