Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225218
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Eugene O. Budoi
7421 Herman Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Josephine Romosan
15340 Sunset Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Eugene O. Budoi
7421 Herman Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 225218—Estate of Josephine Romosan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
