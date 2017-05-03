Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225220
Date Died
July 10, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Dorothy Berardi
6809 Glenallen Avenue
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Sunday, July 10, 2016

Applicant

Deborah L. Berardi
6809 Glenallen Avenue
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 225220—Estate of Dorothy Berardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 