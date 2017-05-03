Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225220
- Date Died
- July 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Dorothy Berardi
6809 Glenallen AvenueSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Sunday, July 10, 2016
Applicant
Deborah L. Berardi
6809 Glenallen AvenueSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 225220—Estate of Dorothy Berardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
