Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225221
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 25, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Vanessa Alston
22140 Euclid Ave. #211
Euclid OH 44117

Ward

Michael Alston
6606 Carnegie Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Next of Kin

Tanya Foster
24455 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 306-E
Euclid OH 44123

Next of Kin

Sheila Harrell
2922 Morality Dr.
Columbus OH 43231

Text

2017 GRD 225221—Re: Michael Alston. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
