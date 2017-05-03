Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225221
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 25, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Vanessa Alston
22140 Euclid Ave. #211Euclid OH 44117
Ward
Michael Alston
6606 Carnegie Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Tanya Foster
24455 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 306-EEuclid OH 44123
Next of Kin
Sheila Harrell
2922 Morality Dr.Columbus OH 43231
Text2017 GRD 225221—Re: Michael Alston. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
