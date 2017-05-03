Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225222
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Raymond W. Stein
280 North Commons Blvd #402
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Applicant

Maureen E. Vavro
12500 Edgewater Dr. #1505
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225222—Estate of Raymond W. Stein. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 