Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225222
- Date Died
- April 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 15, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Raymond W. Stein
280 North Commons Blvd #402Mayfield Village OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017
Applicant
Maureen E. Vavro
12500 Edgewater Dr. #1505Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225222—Estate of Raymond W. Stein. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
