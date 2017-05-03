Date Filed Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225222 Date Died April 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 15, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225222—Estate of Raymond W. Stein. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.