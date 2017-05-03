Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225226
Date Died
April 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patrick J. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017

Applicant

Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Surviving Spouse

Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Text

2017 EST 225226—Estate of Patrick J. Toomey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
