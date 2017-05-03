Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225226
- Date Died
- April 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patrick J. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017
Applicant
Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Surviving Spouse
Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
Patricia A. Toomey
1085 Lakeland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Text2017 EST 225226—Estate of Patrick J. Toomey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
About your information and the public record.