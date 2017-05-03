Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225227
- Date Died
- October 24, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kayla Mckenna
39127 Princeton CircleAvon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Alix Ann Wintner
3659 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Randy Davis
375 E. 266th St.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, October 24, 2015
Text2017 EST 225227—Estate of Randy Davis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. A. Wintner, atty.
