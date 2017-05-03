Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225227
Date Died
October 24, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kayla Mckenna
39127 Princeton Circle
Avon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Alix Ann Wintner
Alix Ann Wintner
3659 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Randy Davis
375 E. 266th St.
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 225227—Estate of Randy Davis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. A. Wintner, atty.
