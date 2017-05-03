Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225228
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Andrew M. Behrend
5714 Brownfield DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Margaret M. Behrend
8214 Salisbury DriveParma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 225228—Estate of Margaret M. Behrend. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. T. A. Boyko, atty.
