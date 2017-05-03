Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225228
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Andrew M. Behrend
5714 Brownfield Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Margaret M. Behrend
8214 Salisbury Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225228—Estate of Margaret M. Behrend. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. T. A. Boyko, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 