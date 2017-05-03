Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225230
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Adrian Julius Parks
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5Westlake OH 44145
Old Name
Adrian Julius Hall
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5Westlake OH 44145
Applicant
Lauren Parks
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 MSC 225230—Re: Adrian Julius Hall. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.