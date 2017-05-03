Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225230
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Adrian Julius Parks
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5
Westlake OH 44145

Old Name

Adrian Julius Hall
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Lauren Parks
1301 Marview Dr. Apt. B5
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 MSC 225230—Re: Adrian Julius Hall. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
