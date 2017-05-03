Date Filed Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225232 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 22, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225232—Re: Margie E. Dixon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.