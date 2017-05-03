Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225232
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Margie E. Dixon
4625 E. 178th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Brian L. Longmire
4625 E. 178th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Other

April Hill-Jackson
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 225232—Re: Margie E. Dixon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
