Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225232
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Margie E. Dixon
4625 E. 178th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Brian L. Longmire
4625 E. 178th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Other
April Hill-Jackson
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 225232—Re: Margie E. Dixon. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
