Date Filed Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225235 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $550,000.00 Date Died March 3, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225235—Estate of Genaro Caraballo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $550,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. J. Gibbons, atty.