Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225235
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$550,000.00
Date Died
March 3, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Genaro Caraballo
2303 West 38th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017

Applicant

Teresa Caraballo
2045 West 81 Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Joseph Gibbons
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Teresa Caraballo
2045 West 81 Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy Joseph Gibbons
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225235—Estate of Genaro Caraballo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $550,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. J. Gibbons, atty.
