Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225235
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $550,000.00
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Genaro Caraballo
2303 West 38th StreetCleveland OH 44113
Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017
Applicant
Teresa Caraballo
2045 West 81 StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary
Teresa Caraballo
2045 West 81 StreetCleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy J. Gibbons
P.O. Box 361622
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225235—Estate of Genaro Caraballo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $550,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. J. Gibbons, atty.
About your information and the public record.