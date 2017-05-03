Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225236
- Date Died
- January 28, 2011
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Charlie Glover
2935 E. 115th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Friday, January 28, 2011
Applicant
Dorothy Glover
20654 Bowling Green RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2017 EST 225236—Estate of Charlie Glover. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
