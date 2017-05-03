Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225236
Date Died
January 28, 2011
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Charlie Glover
2935 E. 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Friday, January 28, 2011

Applicant

Dorothy Glover
20654 Bowling Green Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Text

2017 EST 225236—Estate of Charlie Glover. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
