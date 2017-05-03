Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225239
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kenneth M. Grier
19636 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Ziccarelli
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Claudia Mae Grier Davis
19636 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Fiduciary

Kenneth M. Grier
19636 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mark Anthony Ziccarelli
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 225239—Estate of Claudia Mae Grier Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
