Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225239
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kenneth M. Grier
19636 Chagrin BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Claudia Mae Grier Davis
19636 Chagrin BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Fiduciary
Kenneth M. Grier
19636 Chagrin BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 225239—Estate of Claudia Mae Grier Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
