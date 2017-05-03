Date Filed Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225239 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 11, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225239—Estate of Claudia Mae Grier Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.