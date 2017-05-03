Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225241
- Date Died
- January 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frances Omahen
4927 Gleeten RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, January 31, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth Omahen Rickard
17270 G.a.r. HighwayMontville OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Fiduciary
Elizabeth Omahen Rickard
17270 G.a.r. HighwayMontville OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 225241—Estate of Frances Omahen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
About your information and the public record.