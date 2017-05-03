Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225241
Date Died
January 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Frances Omahen
4927 Gleeten Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Applicant

Elizabeth Omahen Rickard
17270 G.a.r. Highway
Montville OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225241—Estate of Frances Omahen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
