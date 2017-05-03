Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225242
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$75,000.00
Date Died
March 25, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

David B. Wilder
2934 S. Moreland Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017

Applicant

Barbara Mckee
6173 Wild Oak Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 225242—Estate of David B. Wilder. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. G. Perry, atty.
