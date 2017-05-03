Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225242
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $75,000.00
- Date Died
- March 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
David B. Wilder
2934 S. Moreland Blvd.Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017
Applicant
Barbara Mckee
6173 Wild Oak DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 225242—Estate of David B. Wilder. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. G. Perry, atty.
About your information and the public record.