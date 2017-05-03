Date Filed Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225242 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $75,000.00 Date Died March 25, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225242—Estate of David B. Wilder. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. G. Perry, atty.