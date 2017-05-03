Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225244
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Dana L. Batisky
310 E. 194th St.Euclid OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017
Applicant
Donald L. Batisky
4312 Mellinger Rd.Canfield OH 44406
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Fiduciary
Donald L. Batisky
4312 Mellinger Rd.Canfield OH 44406
Fiduciary's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Text2017 EST 225244—Estate of Dana L. Batisky. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Malemud, atty.
About your information and the public record.