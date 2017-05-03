Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225244
Bond
1
Date Died
February 27, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Dana L. Batisky
310 E. 194th St.
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Donald L. Batisky
4312 Mellinger Rd.
Canfield OH 44406
Applicant's Attorney
Franklin Craig Malemud
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225244—Estate of Dana L. Batisky. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Malemud, atty.
