Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225246
Date Died
March 26, 2017
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Neal W. Hamilton
15960 Glenridge Ave.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017

Applicant

Paula T. Hamilton
15960 Glenridge Ave.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Justin Jay Watling
Justin J. Watling Company
5171 Wallings Road, #130
N. Royalton OH 44133-3198

Commissioner

Justin J. Watling
5171 Wallings Road #130
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 225246—Estate of Neal W. Hamilton. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. J. Watling, atty.
