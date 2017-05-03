Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225246
- Date Died
- March 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Neal W. Hamilton
15960 Glenridge Ave.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017
Applicant
Paula T. Hamilton
15960 Glenridge Ave.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Justin J. Watling Company
5171 Wallings Road, #130
N. Royalton OH 44133-3198
Commissioner
Justin J. Watling
5171 Wallings Road #130North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 225246—Estate of Neal W. Hamilton. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. J. Watling, atty.
About your information and the public record.